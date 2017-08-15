Scunthorpe wanted man Kyle Ferguson takes to rooftop to escape arrest

From the section

Image copyright Scunthorpe Life Image caption Kyle Ferguson evaded arrest on several occasions by taking to rooftops, police said

A man wanted by police has taken to the roof of a house in a bid to escape arrest.

Kyle Ferguson is wanted for various offences, including possession of an offensive weapon, affray, assault and public nuisance related to a number of rooftop incidents.

A cordon was in place around Salisbury Close, Scunthorpe, police said.

Officers have warned people to avoid the area including Plymouth Road, Bristol Road and West Common Lane.

A Humberside Police spokesperson said: "Unfortunately Kyle has taken to the roof on a number of occasions previously to avoid facing justice."

Public transport routes in the area would be affected and extra police patrols deployed while the incident continued, police added.