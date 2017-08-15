Third £1m lottery winner at Scunthorpe pub

Image caption Ian Brooke (centre) will share his £1m win with friends Rashad Own (L) and Andrew Enefer

The landlord has become the third person at a pub in Lincolnshire to win £1m on the National Lottery.

Ian Brooke, 43, who runs the Mallard in Scunthorpe, picked up the prize in the EuroMillions draw on 28 July.

In 2015, two of his regular customers David and Kathleen Long became the first people to win a EuroMillions prize of £1m twice, following their first win in 2013.

Mr Brooke said he planned to share his winnings with two of his friends.

"After discovering I had won £1m I immediately went down to the pub where my friends were drinking and took them into a back room," said Mr Brooke.

"We always had a gentleman's agreement if one of us won we would share the prize."

Mr Brooke, who has worked behind the bar on Burringham Road for more than 18 years, said he planned to spend his Millionaire Maker raffle winnings on a holiday home in Benidorm, Spain, as well as a new car for each of his four children.

What are the chances?

The chances of winning the Millionaire Maker raffle on a Friday are about one in 2,950,000, according to lottery operator Camelot. This is based on "anticipated ticket sales" meaning the fewer people that enter, the better the odds of winning.

These are far better odds than for the much bigger Euromillions jackpot, which has an average prize of £38.7m and odds of one in 139,838,160.

When David and Kathleen Long won the Euromillions £1 million prize for a second time, Camelot said the odds were 283 billion to one but did not explain how it had arrived at the figure.

The chances of winning the raffle at all, let alone being another winner at the same pub as the Longs, are very slim.

People are more likely to be killed by lightning than to win the lottery once, let alone twice.