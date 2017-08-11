Murder probe as Hull man dies following house altercation

Image copyright Google Image caption Kabelo Mokoena sustained serious injuries during an altercation at a house in Lee Street, Hull

A murder investigation has been launched after man died following an altercation with another man.

Kabelo Mokoena, 35, died in hospital on Thursday, two days after he suffered serious injuries during the incident at a property in Lee Street, Hull.

Humberside Police said the two men involved were known to each other.

The force said a 58-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident but later released on bail pending further enquiries.

A post-mortem examination is due to take place in the next few days.