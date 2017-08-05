Brigg Horse Fair: Man arrested after 100-people fight

A man has been arrested in connection with a fight involving about 100 people in North Lincolnshire.

Humberside Police said the disturbance on Friday night in Brigg was connected to the town's horse fair, which was being held on Saturday in Station Road.

Extra police officers would be on the streets during the one-day annual event, the force said.

The fair dates back to the Middle Ages, when it was used primarily for the buying and selling of horses.