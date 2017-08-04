Drugs worth £66m seized in Hull: Six charged

Image copyright Geograph Image caption Drugs were seized at King George Dock in Hull in May

Six men have been charged over a haul of drugs with an estimated street value of more than £66m.

UK Border Force officers stopped a lorry at the King George Dock, Hull, on 17 May.

When the lorry was searched officers found about 58kg of cocaine and almost 84kg of heroin inside.

Police have charged six men with conspiracy to fraudulently evade duty, prohibition or provision and conspiracy to supply a Class A drug.

The operation was part of an ongoing operation by Greater Manchester Police's Serious and Organised Crime Group.

The men are due to appear at Manchester Crown Court on 31 August.