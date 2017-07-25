John Hesp: Bring 'Vegas poker game to Bridlington'

Image copyright Jamie Thomson Image caption Semi-retired businessman John Hesp usually plays in £10 entry tournaments in his local casino in Hull

British poker star John Hesp is calling on organisers of the World Series of Poker to bring a leg of the competition to his home town of Bridlington.

John Hesp, 64, made it to the final table at the World Series of Poker (WSOP), in Las Vegas, and won $2.6m (£2m) by finishing fourth.

He said was trying to persuade organisers to bring the competition to the resort next year.

Mr Hesp said it was the next item on his bucket list.

Mr Hesp's progress captivated the poker world, with many of the game's biggest names rooting for him.

The semi-retired businessman, who paid $10,000 (£7,000) to enter the tournament, won admirers for his colourful dress sense and cheerful demeanour at the table.

Mr Hesp, who runs a caravan centre in Bridlington, said he entered the competition because he "just wanted to play some poker with some professionals".

He hoped his success would have some sway in convincing organisers to consider his request.

So, what could visitors to the resort expect, and how does it compare to Vegas?

Bridlington

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Bridlington is one of the oldest British seaside resorts

Bridlington is one of Britain's oldest seaside resorts and has been attracting visitors since the the first half of the 18th Century

The east coast town has a population of about 40,000 and is part of the Hull and East Yorkshire tourism region, which sees about 14 million day visitors a year

The hottest months of the year are June to September, with average daily high of 19C (66.2F)

A night in the Royal Hotel in Bridlington will set you back about £90 - with free parking and wi-fi

Image copyright Universal Image caption The big-screen version of Dad's Army was shot in and around Bridlington

The big-screen version of Dad's Army was mainly filmed in Bridlington and surrounding areas

Famous acts to have performed in the resort include The Rolling Stones and Elbow

Yorkshire artist David Hockney has a home there

The resort is home to the British Open Darts Championships, which was founded in 1973

Number of casinos: 0. The nearest is in Hull

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Bridlington is of course famed for its fish and chips, a claim to which Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, can testify

Las Vegas

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Las Vegas attracts more than 40 million visitors each year

According to History.com, the desert metropolis was built on gambling, vice and other forms of entertainment

Las Vegas was settled in 1905 and officially incorporated as a city in 1911.

The city has become one of the world's foremost tourist destinations, with over 40 million visitors a year

Between June and September temperatures reach an average daily high in excess of 100F (38C)

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Partygoers at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino pool in Vegas

Famous acts to have performed in the resort include Frank Sinatra and Elvis

Number of casinos: 40 along Las Vegas Boulevard, known as the strip

According to Fox Business news, The Sky Villa at the Palms Casino Resort, a two-story suite with five bathrooms, a personal glass elevator and massage rooms, will cost about $35,000 a night

Vegas has been used as location in numerous films, including Iron Man, Con Air and Ocean's Eleven