Pride UK: Parade and concert brings colour to city streets

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Thousands of people took part in the parade

Thousands of people have attended a parade through the streets of Hull to mark the first ever UK Pride event.

Fifty floats with models of LGBT icons including singer Freddie Mercury, actor Sir Ian McKellen and actress Pam St. Clement were carried across the city.

A concert featuring Mark Almond and Sonia then took over Queen's Gardens.

Pride in Hull coincides with the City of Culture celebrations and marks 50 years since the start of the decriminalisation of homosexuality.

Image caption Hundreds of performers entertained spectators along the parade route in Hull

Image caption Fifty floats with models of LGBT icons were created, including one of actress Pam St. Clement

Image caption Actor Sir Ian McKellen was also depicted for the parade

Image caption The Duckie collective made the models, including this one of Freddie Mercury

The floats, created by the Duckie collective, were joined by charities, societies, dancers and musicians on the parade.

Emergency services redecorated their vehicles and school children carrying rainbow banners were cheered on by spectators.

Other people depicted in the '50 Queers for 50 Years' display included singer Dusty Springfield, artist David Hockney and playwright Alan Bennett.

Image caption Elaborate floats helped to fill the streets of Hull with colour

Image caption Emergency services gave vehicles a makeover for the parade

Image caption The parade was followed by a free concert in Queens Gardens

Andy Train, from Hull Pride, said: "Everyone has made such a tremendous effort with what they're wearing, everyone has been up for a great party.

"Way back in 1967 it was more of a protest and a march really, we're trying to remind people of the history and of the 50 years."

The concert also included performances from ''C'est La Vie' stars B*witched and a speech from the city's Lord Mayor John Hewitt.

Drag artist Bobby Mandrell, who has been performing for 45 years, said: "When I came out as gay I was 19 years old, and I never thought then I would go to gay weddings, there would be adoption for gays.

"It's coming on leaps and bounds and I think that's absolutely wonderful."