One-year-old girl killed in Scunthorpe van crash

A one-year-old girl has been killed in a crash in Scunthorpe.

The toddler suffered fatal injuries after she was struck by a Renault Kangoo on Southfield Road on Friday, Humberside Police said.

She was taken to Scunthorpe General Hospital but later died of her injuries.

Officers said they were investigating the crash, which happened at about 16:00 BST, and appealed for any witnesses to come forward.

