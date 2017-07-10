One of two pedestrians injured in Bridlington car crash dies

Image copyright Martin Blackett Image caption The two pedestrians were injured when the car mounted the pavement on Saturday

One of two pedestrians who were seriously injured when a car mounted the pavement has died.

The man, 70, had been airlifted to Hull Royal Infirmary after being hit by the car at around 10:45 BST on Saturday in Bridlington, East Yorkshire.

He died a short while later. A 70-year-old woman, who was also seriously injured, remains in hospital.

The driver was taken to Scarborough hospital for medical treatment and has since been discharged.

The front seat passenger of the car sustained minor injuries but the three back seat passengers were not hurt.

The car, a blue Peugeot 306, mounted the pavement on South Marine Drive, near Bridlington Spa.

Humberside Police said an investigation into the cause of the crash was underway and have appealed for witnesses.