Three arrested over Hull street assault death

Image caption Police were called to Beverley Road in Hull at about 19:15 BST on Thursday after reports of a disturbance

Three people have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman was fatally injured in a street assault.

The woman, who has not been named, was attacked outside a flat in Beverley Road in Hull at about 19:15 on Thursday.

Humberside Police said she was taken to hospital where she later died.

A man and two women have been arrested on suspicion of murder and are being held in police custody. The force has appealed for witnesses to come forward.

