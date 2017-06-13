Greggs withdraws loo legal challenge

Image caption Hull City Council argued Greggs should provide toilets in two of its branches with seating

Greggs has dropped its legal battle against having to provide toilets in its branches with seating.

The baker had been told by Hull City Council that it needed to have lavatories in city shops with seats.

The firm was to challenge a ruling in favour of the council made at the High Court in 2016 but has now withdrawn its appeal.

Greggs said it has revised its policy "which we believe meets the requirements of the law".

Hull sought a judicial review after Greggs claimed it had received guidance that toilets were not required from Newcastle City Council, the bakers' home town authority.

Under government legislation this "Primary Authority" advice should have been followed by other local councils.

Hull challenged this with the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BIS), arguing that the law had been wrongly interpreted by Newcastle.

'Further action'

When the department's Regulatory Delivery unit ruled against it, Hull sought a judicial review at the High Court in May 2016, which found in its favour.

Hull City Council said it was pleased with the decision to drop the appeal and added. "We will now work with Greggs with the aim of achieving local compliance, providing any advice and support as necessary.

"If local compliance is not achievable we have a duty to consider taking further action but hope that this will not be necessary".

In a statement, Greggs said: "We will continue to abide by Newcastle's guidance, which is that where a local authority has a policy on the provision of sanitary facilities for customers in food to go outlets we would not have more than ten seats without such sanitary provision in the absence of that local authority's approval."