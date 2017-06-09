No change in parliamentary seats as voter turnout rises

Image caption Labour's Emma Hardy was elected in the Hull West and Hessle constituency

All the region's MPs kept their seats as more voters went to the polls compared to the 2015 election.

Some constituencies saw turnout increase by more than 5%.

The only new face was Emma Hardy, who took the Hull West and Hessle seat for Labour, replacing Alan Johnson, who stood down after holding the seat for 20 years.

The former primary school teacher said she was "absolutely delighted" at the result.

"It means so much to me and I think it is important that Parliament represents ordinary people," said Ms Hardy.

Labour held Hull's two other seats, with Diana Johnson in Hull North and Karl Turner in Hull East both slightly increasing their majorities.

In East Yorkshire, Conservatives Andrew Percy, Greg Knight, David Davis and Graham Stuart kept their seats.

Speaking after the count in Driffield, Greg Knight said his victory was "tinged with sadness at the number of my colleagues who have lost their seats."

"We need to analyse what went wrong," he said.

"I certainly think there were mistakes made by the Conservatives during the campaign."

Conservative target seat Great Grimsby was held by Labour's Melanie Onn, who saw her majority over the Tories fall to just over 2,500.

Elsewhere in northern Lincolnshire, the Conservative's Martin Vickers held Cleethorpes with an increased majority of 10,400.

Scunthorpe was retained by Labour's Nic Dakin.