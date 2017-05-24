Action taken over derelict Hull Lord Line building

Image copyright Geograph / Chris Morgan Image caption The derelict building in a former fishing dock has featured on urban explorer websites

Action is being taken to force the owners of a derelict building to make it safe amid police fears trespassers could be killed.

Hull City Council and Humberside Police wrote to the developers of the Lord Line building claiming poor security was putting lives at risk.

The council said it was now issuing a legal enforcement notice against owners Manor Property Group.

The firm said it was in talks with the authority.

The former trawler company offices at the old St Andrews fishing dock in Hull have stood empty for a number of years and have featured on urban explorer websites.

Police said they had been called to the building a number of times and were concerned somebody might be killed while exploring the two-storey structure.

Manor Property Group, which is planning to redevelop the site into a "maritime educational campus", claimed the building had now been made secure.

In a statement, the company said: "The matter is receiving the highest attention, with the CEOs of Hull City Council and Manor being actively involved.

"As yet we do not have a complete solution, accordingly the detail remains private."