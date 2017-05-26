Mum and partner hit daughter with hammer 34 times

Image caption Deborah and Jennifer Harrison were both found guilty of assault occasioning actual bodily harm

A mother and her partner have each been jailed for four years for hitting her daughter with a hammer 34 times.

The 20-year-old victim, who was 16 at the time, was attacked at their family home in East Yorkshire, in July 2013.

Her mother Deborah Harrison, 37, and Jennifer Harrison, 30, were convicted of assault occasioning actual bodily harm on Monday at Hull Crown Court.

Sentencing the pair, Judge Simon Jack said it was "the worst case of ABH that I have ever had to deal with".

"This was a prolonged beating using a weapon."

He told Deborah Harrison: "She looked to you for protection. What she got was violence."

Sleep with dogs

The jury heard the teenager was attacked by the Harrisons, both of Railway Cottages, at their family home in Bempton on 10 July because sweet wrappers were found in her bedroom.

She had also been starved and forced to sleep on the floor with dogs in a campaign of abuse before the assault.

A doctor told the court marks on the victim were consistent with her account of being hit with a hammer 34 times, which was mainly inflicted by her step-mum Jennifer.

The victim told the court: "They told me no matter where I was they would find me and kill me.

The girls said she was told: "I want you gone so I can get on with my life."

Between the ages of 14 and 16, the youngster was physically and emotionally tormented, the jury heard.

She was led to believe her behaviour was not that of a normal teenager and had self-diagnosed a borderline personality disorder after conducting online research.

The jury heard the victim, who worked at a hotel, was seen with bruises, dressed in rags and had become "ravenous".

Prosecutor David Gordon told the court she had been "at best neglected, at worst abused".

Jennifer Harrison told the court she did not know how the girl had come to be covered in bruises.

Deborah Harrison said she had seen the girl hitting herself with a walking stick and banging her head against a wall.