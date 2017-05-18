Travel Photographer of the Year exhibition in Hull

Image copyright Marco Urso & TPOTY Image caption Italian Marco Urso took this shot of a young bear cub playing with a stick in Kamchatka, Russia

A free showing of award-winning travel photographs has opened in Hull.

The Travel Photographer of the Year Awards is staging the outdoor exhibition at Princes Dock Street.

The show is part of the second season of Hull's year as UK City of Culture. Entitled Roots and Routes, it aims to celebrate Hull's role as a major port and its international connections.

The awards began in 2003 and accept entries from amateurs, semi-professionals and professionals.

The photographs on display include a selection of winning entries from the 2016 competition.

Entrants from more than 120 countries entered the competition and photographers from 21 countries featured among the winners.

Image copyright Michele Palazzo & TPOTY Image caption Michele Palazzo, an Italian living in New York, caught this image of the Flatiron building in New York amidst swirling snow

Image copyright Courtney Moore & TPOTY Image caption Courtney Moore's photo was taken on a sub-zero windy morning in Island Beach State Park, New Jersey, USA

Martin Green, chief executive and director of Hull UK City of Culture 2017, said: "Our Roots and Routes season is all about celebrating Hull's global connections and its place in the wider world.

"This exhibition will give people in Hull the opportunity to see unique images of some of the planet's most famous and recognisable places along with exposing them to some far-flung and unfamiliar locations and sights."

The photographs will remain on show until 30 June.