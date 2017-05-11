Renewed plea over missing Hull mother Renata Antczak

Image copyright Humberside Police Image caption Renata Antczak had driven her daughter to school in the morning of 25 April

Police have renewed an appeal for information on a Hull woman who went missing after dropping her daughter off at school nearly three weeks ago.

Renata Antczak was last seen walking near her home in Beamsley Way, Hull, at about 13:00 BST on 25 April.

The 49-year-old had taken her daughter to Broadcare Primary School in a black Mercedes C220 car that morning.

She is described as white, 5ft 6in tall, with a slim build and straight shoulder-length blonde hair.

The Polish national was wearing a dark-coloured - either blue or black - trousers and a purple T-shirt.

Humberside Police said it believed she returned home before leaving again on foot.

A spokesman said: "We are concerned as it is out of character for her not to be in touch with her family."

Officers said she had not been missing before and there was no indication of her having any mental health issues.

The force wanted to speak to anyone who had contact with her between 08:30 and 13:00 on the 25 April, or who saw the car she had been using that morning.