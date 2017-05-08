Hull foster carer jailed for 'horrific' sexual abuse of children

Image caption The defendant was deregistered as a foster carer by Hull City Council in 2012

A former foster carer who raped his granddaughter and sexually abused other children while under his care has been jailed for 19 years.

The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, carried out the abuse over a nine-year period while he was a Hull City Council registered foster carer.

He admitted 10 charges of child sex offences including sexual assault at the city's crown court last year.

Last month, he was found guilty of rape and attempted rape of a child under 13.

Sentencing him at the same court, Judge Jeremy Richardson QC described him earlier as a "thoroughly wicked man".

He told the man: "You must be punished for these truly wicked crimes."

During his nine-year stint, there were five complaints made against him with the final one relating to "sexually inappropriate remarks". The children were immediately removed from his care and he was de-registered, the local authority said.

Jon Plant, children safeguarding manager at Hull City Council, said it had undertaken "detailed statutory assessments, including rigorous background checks" before approving the man for foster caring.

'No missed opportunities'

Mr Plant also said a safeguarding review had been carried out.

"Whilst there is always learning from cases, the review did not identify any missed opportunities to safeguard children in this case.

"On the first occasion that any concern was raised about possible harm to children, immediate steps were taken to ensure their safety. From this moment, the carer in question did not foster any further children."

But in court, the judge called for an enquiry "given the gravity of this case".

Det Con Rachel Walton, of Humberside Police, said the man used his "position of trust to abuse two young children in his care, as well as his own granddaughter".

"This was a horrific case - one of the worst I have had to deal with in my career and, first and foremost, my thoughts are with the man's victims and their loved ones."