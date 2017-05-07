Memorial to Hull rugby star killed in World War One

Image caption The memorial flagstone was placed in front of the war memorial in Sutton, east Hull.

A memorial has been unveiled for a rugby league star who was killed in France during World War One.

John "Jack" Harrison, who played for Hull FC, was posthumously awarded the Victoria Cross for his bravery during the Battle of Oppy Wood.

The 2nd Lt died during an attack on a German machine gun position on 3 May 1917.

Members of his family gathered for a dedication ceremony of a flagstone next to Sutton war memorial in Hull.

His nephew Peter Straughan said the player and soldier was a "great example" for others.

"[He was] such a hero for what he did, at such a young age," he said.

"What a good leader and it's great for every human to admire what he has done."

Image caption Jack Harrison was awarded the Victoria Cross after being killed in the Battle of Oppy Wood

Mr Harrison was born on 12 November 1890 in Hull.

He became a teacher and joined Hull FC, where he scored 106 tries in 116 matches, including one in the 1914 Challenge Cup Final, which the team won.

He played his final game for the side on 26 December 1916, having joined the 11th East Yorkshire Regiment.

In February 1917 he was awarded the Military Cross after leading a patrol in an attack on German trenches on the Western Front.