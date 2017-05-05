North Lincolnshire's £13m flood defence work to start in January

Image copyright North Lincolnshire Council Image caption Sheet piles are to be installed on the River Trent between the M180 motorway and Keadby Bridge

Work on a £13m flood defence scheme in North Lincolnshire is due to start in January.

Sheet piles will be installed on a 3.5km length of the River Trent to protect the villages of Burringham, Gunness and East Butterwick.

The council said it would also raise existing barriers to defend homes in the Isle of Axholme area.

It is part of the council's £1.2bn wider plan to build six new villages to the east of the River Trent.

Leader of North Lincolnshire Council Rob Waltham said: "This extensive flood defence scheme will not only protect our existing villages on both sides of the Trent, it will provide protection for future generations in the six new Trentside villages planned for North Lincolnshire."

Building firm VBA Joint Venture (Volkerstevin) has been awarded the contract to fit the sheet piles on the river between the M180 motorway and Keadby Bridge. The work for the entire scheme is expected to be completed by March 2019.

The billion-pound Lincolnshire Lakes project would see the newly-created villages on a flood plain near Burringham and Gunness.

Mr Waltham said it was "the largest investment of its kind in North Lincolnshire and will transform our area".

"Thanks to these new flood defences we can give residents, both current and future, peace of mind that their homes and communities are protected," he said.

Funding for the flood defences has come from the government.

In December 2013, the villages of Burringham and Keadby were flooded when a tidal surge along the Humber Estuary caused a breach in the bank of the River Trent.