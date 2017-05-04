Grimsby Icelandic Seachill sells fish processing site

Image caption Icelandic Seachill closed its deli operation in March shedding 86 jobs after losing a contract with Marks and Spencer

A Grimsby fish processing site has been sold after losing a contract with a major supermarket chain.

Icelandic Seachill put its business up for sale last week after Marks and Spencer switched to a different supplier.

The firm had to shut its deli operation in March, shedding 86 jobs.

Its building and land has been bought by Seagold, a company owned by Samherji. Icelandic Seachill said the undisclosed deal was for "assets only".

The company said it would be moving the rest of its business to its "other facilities".

CEO Simon Smith said: "We are pleased that local jobs will be created as a result of the purchase by Samherji and have worked with both Samherji and the council to facilitate this."

Seagold are based in Hull and import and sell fish for Samherji.

Neither Icelandic Seachill nor Samherji have disclosed how many people will be employed at the site.

Gustaf Baldvinsson, sales and marketing director of Samherji, said: "This acquisition gives us scope to significantly grow our existing business and consolidate our group's UK storage and distribution."