Centenary of Hull's part in Oppy Wood battle commemorated

Commemorations of an attack in which hundreds of soldier from East Yorkshire were killed in northern France in World War One are under way.

The event marks the 100th anniversary of the battle of Oppy Wood, fought by men of the East Yorkshire Regiment.

During the battle Jack Harrison, a rugby league player for Hull FC, won his posthumous VC for gallantry.

A wreath-laying and service involving people from Hull and the village has taken place at a memorial in Oppy.

Choirs from the UK and France performed and the people of the village were presented with a plaque marking French civilians killed in the war.

The attack started at 03:45 on 3 May, 1917.

The main British attacking forces in this battle were the 10th, 11th and 12th Battalions of the East Yorkshire Regiment, known as the "Hull Pals".

Image caption Hull's soldiers are remembered at this memorial in Oppy

On Wednesday morning at the exact time the attack started there is to be a vigil held in No Man's Land.

It is to start with three blasts on an original World War One trench whistle, originally used as a signal for troops to leave the trenches and "go over the top".

One hundred wax torches are also to be put in the ground and lit.

Civic ceremonies are to be held later on Wednesday in both Hull and Oppy.

A two-minute silence will be held as part of the service at Hull's Cenotaph at 11:00 BST.

Jack Harrison MC, VC was remembered with a minute's applause at Hull FC's home game on Friday.