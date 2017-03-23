William Wilberforce brought back to life in virtual reality

Image copyright Universituy of Hull Image caption The animations mark the 210th anniversary of the Slave Trade Act on 25 March

William Wilberforce, the politician who helped abolish slavery, has been brought back to life in a series of virtual reality films.

Wilberforce's campaigning led to the passing of the Slave Trade Act of 1807, which ended Britain's involvement in the Transatlantic slave trade.

To mark the 210th anniversary of the law, a 3D figure of the Hull-born abolitionist will appear in four films.

The videos will be shown around Hull as part of the city's year of culture.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Described as Hull’s most famous son, William Wilberforce is best known as a pioneering anti-slavery campaigner

They are to be projected onto the side of the Wilberforce Institute, opposite Wilberforce House where he was born, from 18:00 GMT.

The films will then to be shown at Paragon Station and the Wilberforce House Museum.

John Oldfield, of the University of Hull's Wilberforce Institute, said: "We are telling his story again for a new audience.

"There is a lot of interest around the issue of slavery, both historical and contemporary.

"His success was hard-fought. It is a fight that still goes on."

Image copyright University of Hull Image caption The videos include a recreation of his speech against the African slave trade in 1789

The University of Hull and the Glasgow School of Art have created a digital 3D version of Wilberforce showing him at different stages of his life.

The Wilberforce figure is voiced by a drama student with his movements captured for the new video.

Image caption The Wilberforce figure is voiced by drama student Adan Osborne with his movements captured for the new video

The Home Office estimated in 2014 there are up to 13,000 people in the UK still working in slavery,

"Enslaved persons are hidden in plain sight and it's about poverty and deprivation," said Mr Oldfield.

Image copyright University of Hull Image caption A virtual William Wilberforce in old age

William Wilberforce: 1759-1833

Born on 24 August 1759 in Hull, he was the son of a wealthy merchant

He studied at Cambridge University becoming friends with William Pitt the Younger, the future prime minister

He became member of parliament for Hull in 1780 and later represented Yorkshire

Shortly after taking his seat he converted to evangelical Christianity

During an 18-year period, he regularly introduced anti-slavery motions in Parliament

The Slave Trade Act was passed in 1807 but it was not until 1833 that an act was passed giving freedom to all slaves in the British empire

He retired from politics in 1825 and died on 29 July 1833 and is buried in Westminster Abbey

Source: BBC History