Man seriously injured in Hull fire and explosion
- 10 March 2017
- From the section Humberside
A man was seriously injured in a fire and explosion at a house in Hull.
The blaze broke out on Beverley Road at about 06:00 BST. The victim was taken to Hull Royal Infirmary with serious injuries.
Three fire officers also suffered minor injuries in the incident, Humberside Police said.
A joint police and fire investigation has been launched into the cause of the fire. A cordon remains in place around the property.
The incident is near Hull and East Riding Institute of the Blind (HERIB). Beverley Road is closed between Alexandra Street and Queens Road.