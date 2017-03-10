Humberside

Man seriously injured in Hull fire and explosion

House fire
Image caption Three fire officers are believed to have been hurt in the explosion on Beverley Road

A man was seriously injured in a fire and explosion at a house in Hull.

The blaze broke out on Beverley Road at about 06:00 BST. The victim was taken to Hull Royal Infirmary with serious injuries.

Three fire officers also suffered minor injuries in the incident, Humberside Police said.

A joint police and fire investigation has been launched into the cause of the fire. A cordon remains in place around the property.
Image caption A cordon has been put in place

The incident is near Hull and East Riding Institute of the Blind (HERIB). Beverley Road is closed between Alexandra Street and Queens Road.

Related Topics