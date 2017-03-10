Man seriously injured in Hull fire and explosion

Image caption Three fire officers are believed to have been hurt in the explosion on Beverley Road

A man was seriously injured in a fire and explosion at a house in Hull.

The blaze broke out on Beverley Road at about 06:00 BST. The victim was taken to Hull Royal Infirmary with serious injuries.

Three fire officers also suffered minor injuries in the incident, Humberside Police said.

A joint police and fire investigation has been launched into the cause of the fire. A cordon remains in place around the property.

The incident is near Hull and East Riding Institute of the Blind (HERIB). Beverley Road is closed between Alexandra Street and Queens Road.