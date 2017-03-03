Binmen help thwart attempted Hedon carjacking

Image caption The attempted carjacking happened at the corner of Baxter Gate and Fletcher Gate

A motorist ordered out of his car at gunpoint joined forces with a passing bin lorry crew to disarm the would-be carjacker and pin him to the ground.

Barry Storey said the man approached his vehicle in Hedon in East Yorkshire earlier, screaming at him to get out.

But the attacker was unable to start the car and escape before crew from the lorry helped wrestle him to the ground.

Humberside Police said officers were investigating a "number of aggravated vehicle thefts".

Live updates and more stories from East Yorkshire and North Lincolnshire

Image caption Humberside Police said they were investigating a number of aggravated vehicle thefts in Hedon and Hull

Mr Storey said: "I was in my car waiting in the traffic and a guy came over to me with a gun pointing at me screaming for me to get out of the car.

"So I did after a while and he got in but couldn't take the car away because it's an automatic. He didn't know how to drive it so he was just revving high.

"As he got out the car again the bin lorry had come past to try and block him in, and he flung open the door and the lorry took the door off.

Somebody kicked the gun under another car Richard Gawkroger, Bin man

"As he did that six or seven of us jumped on him and held him there until the police came."

Mr Storey said he was "OK, but a bit shaken" following the incident.

Bin man Richard Gawkroger said he had seen the man approach Mr Storey's car with the weapon before a passer-by ran over to help.

"Our driver pulled the wagon in front of the car to stop it from moving and me and a co-worker jumped out and helped wrestle the guy to the ground," he said.

"It was just adrenalin. We saw somebody with a gun threatening somebody so we just jumped out to help them.

"There was about six of us holding him down. Somebody kicked the gun under another car."

A force spokesman said officers were investigating the Hedon incident and another similar incident in Hull.

Image caption A Royal Mail van has been abandoned outside the Dairycoates Inn, Hull. Police have not confirmed if the two incidents are linked.

Officers are also at the Dairycoates Inn, at the corner of Hawthorn Avenue and Hessle Road, in Hull, where a Royal Mail vehicle has been abandoned.

The force has not confirmed a link between the two incidents.

BBC reporter James Piekos said: "The van is backed up right to the door of the pub with one door open. It's is partially sticking out in to the road.

"There's no official confirmation that this is linked but clearly this is all part of the same police operation."