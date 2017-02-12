Amateur footballer dies on pitch in Rudston
A man has collapsed and died while playing in a football match in East Yorkshire.
James Moorfoot was playing for Langtoft AFC on a pitch in Rudston, near Driffield.
Yorkshire Ambulance Service (YAS) said it was called to the incident at 15:24 GMT on Saturday. A number of paramedics and an air ambulance went to the scene.
The Hull Daily Mail is reporting Mr Moorfoot was an English teacher at Hornsea School and Language College.
A spokeswoman for YAS said: "Despite everyone's efforts the patient sadly died at the scene."
In a post on its Twitter feed the East Riding Football Association offered its "sincere condolences" to Mr Moorfoot's family and friends.