Amateur footballer dies on pitch in Rudston

Image caption James Moorfoot was playing football in Rudston, East Yorkshire

A man has collapsed and died while playing in a football match in East Yorkshire.

James Moorfoot was playing for Langtoft AFC on a pitch in Rudston, near Driffield.

Yorkshire Ambulance Service (YAS) said it was called to the incident at 15:24 GMT on Saturday. A number of paramedics and an air ambulance went to the scene.

The Hull Daily Mail is reporting Mr Moorfoot was an English teacher at Hornsea School and Language College.

A spokeswoman for YAS said: "Despite everyone's efforts the patient sadly died at the scene."

In a post on its Twitter feed the East Riding Football Association offered its "sincere condolences" to Mr Moorfoot's family and friends.