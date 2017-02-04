Boy chokes to death at Hull school during dinner break

Image caption Anlaby Primary School's head teacher said all connected to the site were 'deeply saddened'

A five-year-old boy has choked to death during dinner break at a school in East Yorkshire.

The boy, who has not been named, was taken ill at Anlaby Primary School in Hull on Friday lunch time.

Paramedics were called to the scene, but the pupil was later pronounced dead.

Head teacher Gareth May said the whole school community was "deeply saddened by this tragic event".

Image caption Paramedics were called to the school on Friday

Staff and pupils will receive support at the school over the coming days, with an inquest into the death now due to open.

Yorkshire Ambulance Service said: "We can confirm that we attended an incident in Anlaby and, following the tragic outcome, our thoughts remain with the family at this difficult time."

The death is being treated as unexplained but not suspicious, Humberside Police said.

Detective Chief Inspector Tony Cockerill said: "It is heartbreaking that a child has died and we are supporting the child's family."

Anlaby Primary School has about 325 pupils aged between 4 and 11.