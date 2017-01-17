Hull bin man kicking rubbish under car caught on CCTV

A bin man has been filmed spilling rubbish on to a Hull street and kicking it under a parked car.

The CCTV footage was taken from a house in the Bransholme area of the city and sent to the BBC. It shows the bin man kicking dirty nappies that have fallen out of the top of a wheelie bin, which he is pushing to a council-owned lorry.

In a statement, Hull City Council said: "We aim to provide the highest level of service, and we will be investigating this matter thoroughly.

"This is completely unacceptable behaviour, and the appropriate action will be taken."