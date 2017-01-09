'Different accounts' in Hull ferry drug smuggling case

Image copyright Hull News & Pictures Image caption Mark Quilliam (L), Edward Tron and Susan Tron all deny the charges against them

A couple accused of being involved in smuggling cocaine on a ferry gave different accounts of where large sums of money came from, a court has heard.

Former P&O ship steward Edward Tron, 51, told police he had made £100,000 from gambling, but this was rejected by his wife Susan Tron when interviewed.

Mr Tron, of Carr Hill Road, Gateshead, denies conspiracy to import cocaine.

At Hull Crown Court, Mrs Tron, 54, also of Carr Hill Road, denies a charge of money laundering.

Mr and Mrs Tron are on trial with chef Mark Quilliam, 55, of Gladica Close, Liverpool, who denies conspiracy to import cocaine.

The court previously heard Mr Quilliam and Mr Tron used their positions as P&O ferry crew to smuggle cocaine into Hull from Rotterdam on board the Pride of Hull vessel.

It is claimed they made up to £60,000 per trip.

Over four years, Mr and Mrs Tron deposited more than £138,000 in their own bank accounts, the jury heard.

'Hasn't won anything'

The prosecution alleges statements by the couple given separately to National Crime Agency (NCA) officers differed with regard to where the money came from.

On the topic of gambling, Mrs Tron said her husband "hasn't won anything for a couple of years", the jury heard.

In her husband's defence, the court heard she told police he "wouldn't bring cigarettes off [the ferry], let alone drugs".

During an NCA undercover operation in collaboration with Dutch police, an officer was placed on the ferry and recorded conversations in which the prosecution allege Mr Tron admitted importing drugs.

In a police interview, Mr Tron claimed he had made up a fantasy and everything he had told the undercover officer was not true.

The trial continues.