Image copyright Highways England Image caption Highways England has released an artist's impression of the upgraded A160

Work to turn a road into a dual carriageway is set to begin, as part of an £88m road upgrade project in North East Lincolnshire.

The mile-long stretch of the A160 will close overnight to prepare for the work which is the latest phase in the Immingham Port link road project.

When completed, a three-mile section of the A160 between the A180 and the Port of Immingham will be dual carriageway.

Contractors will install narrow lanes overnight on Wednesday 20 May.

Highways England has released a computer-generated flythrough of the full project, which is anticipated to take about sixteen months to complete.