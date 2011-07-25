The death of a man whose body was found outside a block of flats in Hull is no longer being treated as suspicious, police have said.

The body was found outside Ashthorpe Flats on the Orchard Park estate, early on Monday.

The man has not yet been formally identified, but police believe he was a 54-year-old resident of the flats.

A 61-year-old woman and a man, 54, arrested over the death have been released unconditionally, police said.

A Humberside Police spokesman said: "Evidence gathered so far suggests the death is no longer suspicious, instead it is being treated as unexplained."

The coroner has been informed and a post-mortem examination will be carried out later.