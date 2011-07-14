Hull-wide drink ban for alcoholic

Image caption Elton has been banned from entering on-licensed premises anywhere in Hull

An alcoholic whose behaviour when drunk caused problems for others has become the first person to be banned from all on-licensed premises in Hull.

Robert Elton, 46, of Shipton Close, Bilton in Hull was given the city-wide alcohol ban by magistrates.

The order also forbids Elton having an open container of alcohol in Hull and being found drunk in the city.

He was given a conditional discharge after he admitted being drunk and disorderly.

Insp Barry Longstaff, from Hull's Violent Crime and Licensing Team, said: "This this is the first Drink Banning Order (DBO) that covers the whole of the city and will be welcomed by businesses and communities who have been adversely affected by Mr Elton while under the influence of alcohol.

"We are committed to supporting pubs, clubs and restaurants in ensuring they remain trouble free and this case should serve as a warning to others that police will seek DBOs if they cause trouble in communities while under the influence of alcohol.

"Mr Elton has openly admitted that he has an alcohol problem and has personally welcomed the DBO as he feels it will help in curbing his alcohol dependency.

"I hope that he engages with support available and changes his lifestyle for the better."