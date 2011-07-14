Humber Coastguard station saved from partial closure

Image caption The Bridlington base covers the east coast from the Wash to the Scottish border

The Humber Coastguard station has been reprieved from government plans to partially close it.

The base, in Bridlington, had been threatened with being downgraded from a 24-hour operation to working only during daylight.

But the government has said six posts will be cut from the current 29-strong team.

The centre coordinates rescues along the east coast, from the Wash to the Scottish border.

The original government proposals envisaged cutting the number of national centres from 19 to eight, with three remaining open 24 hours a day.

The new plan sees 11 stations operating around the clock with a new national Maritime Operations Centre to be built on the south coast.