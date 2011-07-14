Trussell Trust charity to open more Humber food banks

Image caption The Scunthorpe food bank has fed 735 people since it opened last year.

A charity plans to open more food banks on both sides of the Humber to help a growing number of families living in poverty.

The Trussell Trust said it had seen a 50% increase in the number of people using food banks across the UK.

According to the charity 61,000 people nationwide received food handouts in the past 12 months.

A food bank opened in Scunthorpe last year and there are plans to open two in Hull and Hornsea in September.

The Trussell Trust operates more than 100 schemes nationally and works in conjunction with churches and the local community.

Users need to be referred by social or health workers and receive three vouchers that entitle them to a three-day supply of food.

All of the food is provided by donations from groups and individuals. The Scunthorpe centre has fed 735 people since it opened in July 2010.

Chris Mould, executive chairman of The Trussell Trust, said: "Since 2008 we've seen numbers fed by foodbanks increase by 136%.

"Recession followed by high unemployment and rising food and fuel prices has had a huge impact. Foodbank clients are faced with impossible choices between paying the rent and buying food. "