'Chemical' car deaths: Man arrested over internet images

Image caption The car was parked along a river bank in Winteringham

One of two men found dead inside a car which had warnings about dangerous chemicals had previously been arrested over inappropriate images of girls.

Craige Harris, 44, and Naresh Kumar Ahir, 40, were found in a car on Booth Nooking Lane at Winteringham, North Lincolnshire, on Friday.

Mr Harris, from Cleethorpes, was questioned in February over downloading images of teenage girls, police said.

Police are waiting for toxicology reports to reveal how the men died.

A spokesman for Humberside Police said Mr Harris had been spoken to by officers prior to his death, but there had been no charges as a result of the interview.

Mr Harris was found dead alongside Mr Ahir, from Wolverhampton, in a car parked near a water treatment works at about 0700 BST.

Signs on the outside of the vehicle warned of potentially harmful chemicals within.

An inquest has been opened and adjourned.