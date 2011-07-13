Humber Coastguard rescue driver from Flamborough cliffs

Image caption An air ambulance took the injured woman to hospital

A driver has been rescued by emergency crews after her car went over a cliff edge in East Yorkshire.

Emergency services were called after a car was seen going over cliffs at Thornwick Bay, near Flamborough Head, shortly after 0700 BST.

The woman was cut free from the vehicle and a spokesperson for Humber Coastguard said the woman was injured and airlifted to Scarborough hospital.

It is not known why the car went over the cliff edge.

Watch manager, Andrew Mahood said the car stopped in a reasonably safe place and went down on its wheels.

He added the car was still in a "steep and dangerous" position and had to be secured before the woman could be removed from the vehicle by the fire service.

The extent of the woman's injuries is not known.

The coastguard have handed the investigation over to the police.