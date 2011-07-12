Former Hull FC player honoured by university

Image caption Steve Prescott received goodwill messages from his former rugby league colleagues

Former rugby league player Steve Prescott has received a honorary doctorate from the University of Hull.

The 37-year-old was recognised for raising over £300,000 for cancer research since he was diagnosed with the disease in 2006.

The former Hull FC full-back , who was given only months to live, has embarked on a series of gruelling events including road races and walks.

Mr Prescott received his award in a degree ceremony at Hull City Hall.

He said: "I'm overwhelmed that the people of Hull and the university want to bestow this honour on me."

Professor Stephen Kelly, from the university, said: "He's an adopted son of the city but the main thing is that he's done an enormous amount with the Steve Prescott Foundation."

The player's wife Linzi said: "Steve's getting the recognition he deserves for all the hard work he's put into his charity."

Mr Prescott first joined the Black and Whites in 1998. He also played for St Helens and Wakefield before his retirement in 2004, after an 11 year Super League career.

In 2006 he was diagnosed with pseudomyxoma peritonei, a rare form of abdominal cancer.

He and his supporters have raised money by taking part in a number of 10k road races and walking coast to coast, stopping at every Super League ground on the way.

He was awarded a MBE in the 2010 New Year Honours for services to rugby league and charity.