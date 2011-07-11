GST Cardinals on UK tour to support their new single

Image caption GST Cardinals head out on a tour of the UK this summer

Hull band GST Cardinals are embarking on a 15 date UK tour.

The band are well used to life on the road. The group formed in 2005, since when they have never stopped touring and in one year notched up an impressive 93 dates.

The band set out on the road again this summer across the UK ahead of their single release in the autumn.

Dates will include the 02 Academy in Newcastle and London venue Macbeth at the end of July.

Forming the band

The band reckon that it was fate that brought them together in the first place.

Lead singer Dave Sinclair got chatting to guitarist Matt Robinson at popular Hull band night The Sesh in 2005.

"It was a Paddingtons gig," recalled Dave, " and I asked Matt if he wanted to be in the best band in the world!

I'd also placed an ad for a guitarist in local music shop Gough and Davy and there was a message waiting for me when I got home. The bloke answering the ad was coincidentally Matt, so it was obviously meant to be."

Inspired by the flourishing band scene in Hull around that time, GST Cardinals soon felt a part of the band community and straight away began to secure gigs across the UK and also in Europe.

But it was a gig in 2008 that really saw to start of the band's current success.

Dave Sinclair explained: "We were the support to a band who had interest from EMI. The guy from the label was in the audience and came up for a chat afterwards and we exchanged email addresses.

Image caption Guitarist Matt Robinson answered an ad to join the band in a local music shop.

"We didn't realise that in the following months he was keeping an eye on us. He obviously liked what he saw because he then invited us out to America for a string of tour dates."

Touring America

Touring across America, the band said they "grew up", learning how to be professional on stage and picking up a lot of American fans on the way.

So successful was the tour that GST Cardinals were asked out again to the States in 2009 and, this time, they played a former Strokes hang-out, Arlene's Grocery in New York.

"Playing there was amazing, " said Dave, "We had the best time playing there and hanging out in New York. But the best bit was getting signed at the end of it."

The record deal came courtesy of Richard Ryea, the former EMI scout who'd supported the band from the start and who, by now had his own American-based label, Cranky Girl Records.

Dave and the band are unanimous in their view that the label's support has been the best thing that's happened to them.

"They're brilliant," enthused Dave, "Richard signed us to a five release deal and we couldn't have a better label. They love our music and treat us like family."

So what's next for the band as they set out on a tour that will take in fifteen dates including a gig at Newcastle 02 Academy?

"It's all happening," said Dave, "the video is done, the single is recorded and it's great to be back on the road and seeing loads of familiar faces at our gigs.

"A lot of them have watched us grow up from the teenagers we were back in 2005 to now. We have a really loyal following. As a band we're really happy and we're loving it."

Details of the GST Cardinals tour can be found on their Facebook. Their new single will be released in the Autumn on Cranky Girl Records.