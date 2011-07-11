Two flown to hospital after East Cottingwith crash

Two people were taken to hospital by air ambulances and a road was closed for six hours after a car and motorbike collided in East Yorkshire.

Humberside Police said a Subaru Impreza RB5 and a Kawasaki ZX600 bike collided at a crossroads on the B1228 at East Cottingwith, east of York, on Sunday.

The driver of the Impreza was taken to Leeds General Infirmary with throat injuries and is in a serious condition.

The biker was flown to Hull Royal Infirmary with multiple fractures.