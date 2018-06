A man accused of murdering a woman whose body was recovered from a river has pleaded not guilty.

Terri Webb was aged 39 when she disappeared in Hereford in November 2016 - her body was found in the river Wye, Herefordshire, the next month.

At Worcester Crown Court earlier, Ian Palamountain, 47, from Huskinson Drive, Hereford, denied a charge of murder.

Louise Bridges, 29, from Mayberry Avenue, Hereford, pleaded not guilty to a charge of assisting an offender.

A trial date has been set for 24 January, 2019.