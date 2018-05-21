Image copyright West Mercia Police Image caption Kelly Godfrey was "well-known" in the town, police said

Officers investigating the death of a 42-year-old woman say it was "likely to be linked to a medical condition".

Kelly Godfrey, of Bromsgrove, died in hospital last Wednesday, a day after police were called to an incident.

A post-mortem examination was held over the weekend and her death is not currently being treated as suspicious, West Mercia Police said.

A woman aged 28, who was arrested on suspicion of assault has been released under investigation, police added.

Det Insp Gerry Smith said: "Our thoughts are with Kelly's family and friends at this sad time."