Image caption Kelly Godfrey died on Wednesday, a day after she was assaulted on Lingfield Walk in Catshill, Bromsgrove

A woman has died after an assault in Bromsgrove.

West Mercia Police said Kelly Godfrey, 42, died in hospital on Wednesday - a day after officers were called to an incident in Lingfield Walk in Catshill.

The death is currently being treated as unexplained and inquiries are continuing to establish the exact cause, the force said.

A 28-year-old woman from the town remains in custody after being arrested on suspicion of assault.

Det Insp Gerard Smith, based at Kidderminster Police Station, said a post-mortem examination is yet to take place.

He said Ms Godfrey was "well-known" in the town and appealed for anyone who may have seen her between Saturday and Monday to come forward.