Baby 'in cardiac arrest' at West Midland Safari Park
Emergency services were called to West Midland Safari Park following a report of a baby in cardiac arrest.
West Mercia Police said the force was supporting paramedics at the attraction in Bewdley, Worcestershire, after it was reported to police by the ambulance service at 11:21 BST.
The baby was taken to hospital and the incident is not being treated as suspicious, the force said.
The park had earlier tweeted to say a guest had been taken ill.
In a statement issued later the park added: "Park staff have dealt with an incident this morning where a baby was taken ill and suffered a cardiac arrest.
"Trained park staff immediately attended and provided care until emergency services arrived and took charge of the situation.
"Our thoughts are with the family at this time."