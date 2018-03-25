Image copyright Jon Burton Image caption Jon Burton said he had never caught anything as big as the pike before

A man who has been fishing since he was five says he hooked the "catch of a lifetime" from a canal.

Jon Burton landed the pike weighing more than 27lb (12kg) when he was out fishing on the Worcester and Birmingham Canal in Alvechurch on Thursday.

Mr Burton said the catch, which was nearly three times heavier than his previous record of 10lb, was "a struggle to lift for the photographs".

He said he "never thought he'd catch anything this big".

"This is truly the capture of a lifetime, and even more so from the canal."

The pike was returned to the canal for others to catch "if they're lucky enough", Mr Burton said.

According to the Canal and River Trust, a 37lb (16.8kg) pike was caught from the Gloucester and Sharpness Canal in 2004 while a 42lb (20kg) pike was caught from Northamptonshire's Boddington Reservoir in 2010.