Image copyright Google Maps Image caption West Midlands Ambulance Service said a teenage Renault driver died at the scene

A man has been arrested over a crash between a car and a lorry in which a teenager died.

The lorry's driver, in his 30s, was held on Monday on suspicion of causing death by careless driving under the influence of drink or drugs and has been released under investigation.

Monday's collision - between a black Renault Clio and a white Iveco truck - happened opposite Millbank Garage on the A4103 in Storridge, Malvern.

The Renault driver died at the scene.

West Midlands Ambulance Service said he was in cardiac arrest when crews arrived and was receiving CPR from bystanders, but despite further efforts by paramedics, he was pronounced dead.

The crash happened at about 08:00 GMT.

West Mercia Police has appealed for anyone with information to come forward.