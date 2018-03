Image caption David Clark was arrested at the property where the body was found

A man who denies murdering his wife after the discovery of her body on New Year's Eve is set to face trial in June.

Melanie Clark, 44, was found dead with a suspected knife wound at the home of 49-year-old David Clark in Cloverdale, Bromsgrove, shortly before midnight on 31 December.

Mr Clark denied a murder charge at Worcester Crown Court on 2 March.

He is set to face trial at the same court on 4 June.