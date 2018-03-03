Image copyright @WestMidRailway Image caption West Midlands Railway issued the announced on Saturday morning

All trains between Hereford and Worcester have been cancelled due to heavy snow, an operator has said.

West Midlands Railway issued the announcement on Saturday morning.

However, rail replacement buses were also unable to get through the snow on the roads and people have been advised to avoid travelling between the cities throughout the day.

Meanwhile, volunteers at Severn Valley Railway had to defrost engines to get services up and running.

Tweeting about the travel disruption, West Midlands Railway said: "Due to heavy snow, trains are unable to run between Hereford & Worcester.

"Also we are unable to provide alternative road transport due to snow blocking the roads.

"We advise you do not attempt to travel between these stations."

Severn Valley Railway was also affected by the adverse weather conditions.

However, volunteers worked through the snow to defrost the engines and get them up and running.

Image copyright @svrofficialsite Image caption The engines were defrosted by hand by volunteers on Saturday

Tweeting on Saturday, Severn Valley Railway said: "Our hardy volunteers are braving the freezing temperatures to make sure we can run trains. First job on shed is to defrost the engines!"

Image copyright @svrofficialsite Image caption Severn Valley Railway tweeted about the methods its volunteers were using to get services up and running

Later in the day, Severn Valley Railway tweeted that volunteers had successfully cleared the railway line.