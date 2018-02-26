Image copyright Google Image caption Callum Blake-O'Brien was jailed for 30 months at Worcester Crown Court

A stalker created 17 fake social media accounts to target 11 women with sexually explicit messages, prosecutors said.

The content by Callum Blake-O'Brien, according to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), described sexually-motivated murder, torture and rape.

A spokesperson said victims feared the 25-year-old from Hereford would carry out the acts in real life.

He was jailed for 30 months and given a 10-year restraining order.

After Friday's sentencing at Worcester Crown Court, CPS senior prosecutor Giovanni D'Alessandro said: "The messages sent by Callum Blake-O'Brien were not only extremely graphic, but also unimaginably horrendous."

At an earlier hearing he pleaded guilty to seven counts of stalking involving the fear of violence and three counts of sending electronic messages of an indecent or grossly offensive nature.