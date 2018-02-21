Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Safari park lions

Visitors to a safari park were left shaken when fighting and "aggravated" lions jumped onto their car while they were shut inside the enclosure.

Abi Tudge and a friend, plus two children, were inside the West Midlands Safari Park enclosure for more than 30 minutes after rangers shut the gates.

She said they were worried a window was going to be smashed.

The park said at no time was anyone in danger and an experienced member of staff had been at hand.

Ms Tudge, from Hereford, said lions at the park, near Bewdley, were "still fighting" after she had been in the closed lions enclosure for about 25 minutes.

She said lions went "over the top of my friend's car" and the worst bit had been after it had happened.

"We were so [shaken] up and trying to make sure the children were OK, we were still stuck in there for about another 10 minutes," she said.

Image copyright Abi Tudge Image caption Abi Tudge said the lions were "very aggravated"

She added they were worried it was going to happen again.

"The rangers were in their vehicle, but nowhere near the lions."

She said that if the lions had come faster and at the window, it could have smashed.

The exit gate of the drive-through lion enclosure was shut temporarily as animals were nearby, a park statement said, and there was an experienced member of staff in the enclosure.

A park spokeswoman said the safety and wellbeing of guests was "paramount".

She said the temporary closure was a precaution to prevent lions "going between gates" and caused guests already in the enclosure to wait in vehicles "for a short period".

The issue happened as a result of mixing male lions with females, she said.

The male lions had been in the process of being mixed with them for months, this had been going well, but as with all wild animals, "normally harmonious groups can on occasion become particularly active".