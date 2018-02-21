Image copyright Express & Star Image caption Iain Farrimond attacked his wife with a kitchen knife and a wooden ornament

A solicitor who stabbed his wife in a murder-suicide bid while he had work-related depression is to be struck off.

Iain Farrimond, 55, of Worcester, was jailed for six years after he attacked wife Tina and stabbed himself in 2016.

He believed his wife, who recovered, would not cope if he killed himself.

A solicitors' disciplinary tribunal decided he should be suspended indefinitely and not struck off, but the Solicitors Regulation Authority challenged the decision in court.

At London's High Court two judges agreed the only appropriate sanction was striking off.

The former senior prosecutor attacked his wife with a kitchen knife and a wooden ornament before stabbing himself on the eve of their wedding anniversary in May 2016.

Farrimond, who was suffering from severe depression triggered by stress at work, admitted attempted murder and was jailed at Nottingham Crown Court the following September.

The following tribunal found he had damaged the legal profession's reputation, but said it had "considerable sympathy" for him. His wife also supported him.

It decided he should be suspended indefinitely as there was a "realistic prospect" he may recover and be able to return to his work.

Mr Justice Garnham said he had "a significant measure of sympathy for Mr Farrimond and a very great deal of sympathy for his wife and son".

But he added in his judgment the sanction the tribunal imposed "cannot stand because of the seriousness of the offending and the consequent damage to public confidence in the profession it will have engendered."

Sir Brian Leveson said it was "beyond argument" that a solicitor sentenced to any substantial term of imprisonment should not be permitted to remain on the Roll even if suspended indefinitely.