A woodland charity is to shut its car park citing incidents with drug abuse and illicit sexual activity.

Uffmoor Wood, near Halesowen, reopened in November after a four month closure to deal with the same problems.

The Woodland Trust said it will shut the Worcestershire car park during the week which it says is "prime time for illicit activity".

It is hoped part of the car park will be closed permanently, a spokesman said.

A spokesman said there had been drug abuse, groups meeting for sex and use of off road bikes during the last two years.

There have also been reports of dogs attacking other pets allowed off the lead and sheep on neighbouring land being killed.

Toby Bancroft, regional manager for the Woodland Trust, said he was disappointed the charity had had to take such action.

"The fact of the matter is that the continued anti-social behaviour makes this wood unsafe which is a shame because it is a great place to visit," he said.

Strides have been made to make the wood safer, he said, including recruiting a team of wardens to monitor incidents and trying to encourage better behaviour.